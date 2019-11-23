HOW TO WATCH: Arkansas vs No. 1 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU is back in Tiger Stadium to host Arkansas on Saturday for the annual Battle for the Golden Boot.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. This is the final show of the semester.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: 98.1 FM
