Holden man in wheelchair struck, killed by nephew in accidental crash

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A man was struck and killed while in a wheelchair by his nephew Friday evening in Holden, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on November 22, troopers started investigating the deadly crash that happened on LA Highway 441 north of LA Highway 442 in Livingston Parish. Jerry Schenk, 47, of Holden, died in the crash, LSP stated.
The crash happened as Jerry Schenk was trying to cross the northbound lane of LA Hwy 441 in a wheelchair. At the same time, his nephew Perry Schenk, 34, of Holden, was driving northbound on LA Hwy 441 in a 1995 Buick LeSabre. As Jerry Schenk was trying to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Buick.
LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said the crash appears to be accidental.
Jerry Schenk died at the scene, according to tp LSP. Perry Schenk was not injured.
Troopers do not know if impairment was a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were taken from both men and will be submitted for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
