Frying a turkey for the holidays? Here are some dos and don’ts
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 16, 2019 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 9:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Are you planning on frying a turkey for the holidays? Let’s be real, most of us are, or know someone who is, but accidents happen, so please follow these guidelines:

  • Fry the turkey outside on a flat stable surface at least 10 feet away from the home and not under a covered space
  • Do not over fill your pot. You need just enough oil to cover the turkey.
  • Use a thermometer and keep the temperature at 350°
  • Never leave the pot unattended and have a ABC fire extinguisher available

St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 demonstrated what NOT to do when frying your falcon... um, we mean turkey.

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Saturday, November 16, 2019

