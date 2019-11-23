FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trending Cooler for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front passed early this morning, meaning temperatures will be taking a dip this weekend.
We won’t see much of a rebound today as highs only reach the low to possibly mid-60s as skies gradually clear. Winds will diminish by evening allowing for temperatures to steadily fall by evening.
That means have a jacket if you are heading to the LSU game tonight as temperatures will be falling from the 50s into the 40s. We bottom out in the low 40s for the early Sunday morning start. Highs will climb into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
It will be another chilly morning start Monday, but winds will shift to the south during the day allowing for a rapid warming trend to take place. Highs will be near 70 degrees Monday and near 80 degrees by Tuesday.
Our next storm system is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It still looks like there could be a chance for one or two strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will then sweep through overnight ending the severe weather threat.
Rain remains in the early Wednesday morning forecast before things begin to dry out by lunchtime Wednesday.
This cold front won’t have a significant temperature swing with it. Highs Wednesday will remain in the low 70s. Temperatures start to warm up gradually as we move through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The early outlook for Thanksgiving shows a dry and warmer than normal forecast. We expect mainly dry conditions for next Saturday’s LSU home game and the Bayou Classic down in New Orleans. Another storm system and cold front look to arrive by the end of next weekend.
