1 seriously hurt in boating wreck at Bayou Sorrell

The call went out around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 for the 32700 block of Bayou Sorrell Road near the boat launch. Emergency officials confirm they are responding to the scene of the crash. Agents withe the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirm two boats collided head-on on Bayou Sorrell near Indigo. Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say one person was seriously injured.