Dozens of additional products used to relieve heartburn, acid reflux recalled over probable cancer-causing impurity

(WAFB) - Another manufacturer of medications that include Ranitidine as an ingredient is pulling its products from shelves due to the potential presence of the same probable cancer-causing impurity that prompted earlier recalls of several blood pressure medications.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall Friday, Nov. 22 of 150 mg and 300 mg tablets and 15 mg/mL syrup. The FDA first learned Friday, Sept. 13 that similar medicines containing Ranitidine were possibly contaminated with small amounts of a substance called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen.
Consumers who use the recalled Ranitidine tablets and Ranitidine syrup are urged to immediately stop using the product and can call Stericycle at 866-918-8768, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for further information.
The full list of recalled products and be viewed by clicking the link here.
Consumers can find previously recalled products that include Ranitidine by clicking the link here.
