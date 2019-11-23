Better Together hosts Annexation Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community organization is encouraging residents and business owners to annex into Baton Rouge as St. George plans to incorporate.
From now until 4 p.m. Saturday, Better Together is hosting its Annexation Day event at the Unitarian Church where residents can sign their annexation petition for their property. The community organization said it is trying to help facilitate the annexation process for anyone who is interested.
The event comes after a proposal to incorporate St. George passed on Oct. 12 during Louisiana’s Primary Election. The approved measure was currently undergoing a certification process with a completion date of Nov. 20, 2020.
Earlier in November, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome filed a lawsuit against St. George organizers. In her statement, Broome said, “the incorporation of St. George will have a significant and adverse impact on the remaining 364,000 residents of the parish.” And, "if allowed to incorporate, it will drive the proposed town of St. George to suicide by bankruptcy.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.