About 88,000 speakers sold at Best Buy, Amazon may burst if overcharged

(WAFB) - ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Bluetooth Speakers sold nationwide at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, and online at Amazon between January of 2018 and December of 2018 may burst when the batteries are overcharged. The speakers were also sold in Costco stores nationwide from October of 2016 to January of 2017.
An alert from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) states ECOXGEAR reported 5 incidents in which speaker batteries burst and fragmented including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area.
The recalled speaker is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top. It is about 20” tall and 15” wide. There are 4 versions which have a color accent around the front speaker and a matching rubber slip mat.
There is a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker. The model number is labeled on the inside door of the speaker’s storage compartment.
ECOXGEAR representatives can be contacted directly at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions about the recall.
