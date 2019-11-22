Tigers get ready for Jamaica Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is getting ready for a tough opening contest Friday, November 22 in the opening game of the Jersey Mike’s Jamacia Classic when LSU takes on No. 15/16 Utah State at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.
The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Before the LSU-Utah State game will be the 3:30 CT game between North Texas and Rhode Island. The Rams are LSU’s Sunday opponent in the Classic. Nicholls State, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Michigan and UMBC are in the other bracket that will play earlier in the day.
This will be the fourth time LSU has met Utah State, with the last meeting in Baton Rouge back in 1984. Utah State leads the series, 2-1. Former LSU coach Dale Brown was an assistant to LaDell Anderson at Utah State for several years on his way to becoming the LSU men’s head coach.
The Aggies have defeated Montana State (81-73), Weber State (89-34), Denver (97-56), NC A&T 981-54) and UTSA (82-50).
The Tigers have wins over Bowling Green (88-79), Nicholls (75-65) and UMBC (77-50) with the lone loss an 84-82 decision at VCU.
The teams have five players each scoring in double figures with the Aggies led by Sam Merrell with 17.4 points per game and 22 total assists. Justin Bean averages 13.2 points and 11.0 rebounds, while Brock Miller posts in at 13.0 points, Alphonso Anderson 12.0 and Diogo Brito, 11.0 points per game.
LSU is led by senior Skylar Mays at 17.0 points per game with Darius Days, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford all checking in at 12.5 a game. Javonte Smart is at 11.0 points and 15 total assists. Days is LSU’s leading board getter at 8.0 and Williams and Watford pull down seven boards each.
The Tigers will play its Sunday game at 1:30 p.m. CT, the second game of that four-game block. The Tigers return to Baton Rouge and will start a three-games in 10-day set at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. against Missouri State.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.