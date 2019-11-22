RUNAWAY: Law enforcement looking for runaway teen girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Berwick Police Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a runaway teen girl from Berwick.
Officials say on Monday, Nov. 18, the Berwick Police Department received a report about a runaway juvenile, Emma Claire Dugas Hover, 16. She is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Hover was last seen in Berwick the night of Sunday, Nov. 17. She went missing from her home around 8 a.m.
Law enforcement officials say they have no reason to believe she’s in any danger at this time. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.
