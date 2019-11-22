No. 4 Southern volleyball opens SWAC Tournament play against No.5 Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 4 Southern University women’s volleyball team opens up SWAC tournament play against No. 5 Alabama State, Friday, November 22 at 1:30 P.M. in Mississippi.
Southern swept the season series between the two with both games going five sets. In the last battle, Alabama State nearly pulled off the reverse sweep but ultimately fell, 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-9) in the SWAC East Roundup on Oct. 26.
Jags fans are encouraged to follow the Southern U. Sports Twitter account for updates.
