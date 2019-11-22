No. 4 Southern volleyball opens SWAC Tournament play against No.5 Alabama State

No. 4 Southern volleyball opens SWAC Tournament play against No.5 Alabama State
Southern University women's volleyball opens up SWAC play against Alabama State. (Source: KCBD File Photo)
By Amanda Lindsley | November 22, 2019 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 9:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 4 Southern University women’s volleyball team opens up SWAC tournament play against No. 5 Alabama State, Friday, November 22 at 1:30 P.M. in Mississippi.

Please click here to see the Tweet.

Southern swept the season series between the two with both games going five sets. In the last battle, Alabama State nearly pulled off the reverse sweep but ultimately fell, 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-9) in the SWAC East Roundup on Oct. 26.

Jags fans are encouraged to follow the Southern U. Sports Twitter account for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.