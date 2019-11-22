Man convicted of murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting in Plaquemine

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was convicted of murder in connection with a deadly 2015 Thanksgiving Day shooting in Plaquemine.
According to a Nov. 22 news release from the district attorney, a jury unanimously found Jerome A. Gray guilty of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Derick Askins and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gray approached Derick Askins on November 26, 2015, at a Thanksgiving day celebration and shot him after assaulting him with his fist, according to Tony Clayton, the Ward’s Chief Felony Prosecutor.
Clayton said Gray assaulted Askins apparently because Gray mistakenly thought Derick was having a relationship with his girlfriend.
Gray shot at close range, according to the district attorney.
Witnesses who testified said Gray had tried to his Askin with his fist and then immediately pulled out a pistol and shot him.
The penalty for second-degree murder in Louisiana is mandatory imprisonment for life, at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.
The penalty for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years, also without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Gray had been previously convicted of second-degree battery.
