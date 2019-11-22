LDH hosting free flu shot clinic Friday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is holding a one-day free flu shot clinic Friday, Nov. 22.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, located at 353 N 12th St. The event is open to the public; walk-ups are welcome. Participants are asked to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.
Patients should also being their insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card with them.
Those unable to attend the free clinic can click here to find out where else flu shots are provided.
