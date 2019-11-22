Lawmakers updated on service status after state network cyber-attack

WAFB 9News Reporter Matt Houston is following the story and will have your full report this afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Technology Services (OTS) updated lawmakers Friday on the status of state services after a cyber attack earlier this week forced the state to shut down a number of websites and networks.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will issue an emergency declaration later today, temporarily suspending certain laws and regulations that would normally penalize drivers with expired licenses, for example.
Matthew Block, Edwards’ attorney, testified the declaration will be carefully crafted so drivers cannot abuse the system.
The Office of Motor Vehicles, the most visible state agency impacted by the attack, is still slated to re-open Monday, according to OTS officials.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.