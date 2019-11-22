Lawmakers updated on service status after state network cyber-attack

Lawmakers updated on service status after state network cyber-attack
By Matt Houston | November 22, 2019 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 11:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Technology Services (OTS) updated lawmakers Friday on the status of state services after a cyber attack earlier this week forced the state to shut down a number of websites and networks.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will issue an emergency declaration later today, temporarily suspending certain laws and regulations that would normally penalize drivers with expired licenses, for example.

Matthew Block, Edwards’ attorney, testified the declaration will be carefully crafted so drivers cannot abuse the system.

The Office of Motor Vehicles, the most visible state agency impacted by the attack, is still slated to re-open Monday, according to OTS officials.

