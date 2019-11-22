KIRAN: Town of Clinton mayor resigns effective immediately

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Clinton Mayor Lori Bell is resigning from her position as the mayor effective today, according to her resignation letter handed over to the Town of Clinton officials.
“It is with a heavy heart, yet equal relief, that I tender my resignation as Mayor effective immediately. Since 2012, I have been honored to serve my community both as an Alderwoman and Mayor. However, since 2016, I have been under a constant microscope from detractors for decisions I made that I believed at the time was in the best interest of the Town of Clinton. So today I decided that it was best for me, my fiancé and family that I walk away from public office and focus more on my ministry,” said Bell in her resignation letter.
Mayor Bell was the subject of numerous 9News investigations. She was arrested three times and charged with malfeasance in office. Bell is accused of leasing four brand new Chevy Tahoe SUVs for the Town of Clinton in 2016 without the town aldermen’s approval.
The 9News Investigators found it cost the town more than $200,000. When council members found out, the SUVs were taken out of circulation.
The 9News Investigators also found that the Clinton Police Chief Fred Dunn signed as the counsel for those leases. Legally, that signature should have come from the town’s attorney. Dunn has since resigned as chief. He and the mayor were both arrested for their alleged involvement with the leases on the SUVs and charged with malfeasance in office.
Bell was also arrested for allegedly ignoring a notice from the Louisiana Dept. of Health on Clinton’s water that outlined a “long list of deficiencies with the Town’s Public Water System” that was causing the water system to not meet minimum state requirements. Then in September of 2018, she was arrested on allegations that she used funds from the police department’s narcotics fund to purchase and a tent and banner with her name on it.
Bell’s attorney Niles Haymer said Bell had decided to resign and that she would not seek re-election as Clinton’s mayor.
“The case is still pending. We are looking forward to resolving the case,” Haymer said.
Bell and Fred Dunn are both expected in court for their next court hearing on Dec. 9.
Clinton’s Mayor Pro Tem Darren Matthews will take over as the town’s mayor until the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office can hold a special election to elect a new mayor.
