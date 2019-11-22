KIRAN: Town of Clinton mayor resigns effective immediately

“It is with a heavy heart, yet equal relief, that I tender my resignation as Mayor effective immediately. Since 2012, I have been honored to serve my community both as an Alderwoman and Mayor. However, since 2016, I have been under a constant microscope from detractors for decisions I made that I believed at the time was in the best interest of the Town of Clinton. So today I decided that it was best for me, my fiancé and family that I walk away from public office and focus more on my ministry,” said Bell in her resignation letter.