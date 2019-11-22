Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General returns with new event, more lights than ever

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is inviting the community to its annual Holiday Lights at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.
The display opens to the public Saturday, Nov. 23.
The lawn in front of the hospital will be turned into a twinkling, singing, musically synchronized display for everyone to enjoy through December. The display features a 12-foot walkthrough Christmas ornament and a new walkthrough Christmas present. There’s also a 40-foot tall “mega tree” and two 25-foot tall trees synchronized to music. Guests can also see eight singing trees, more than 100,000 lights, and a 9-foot alligator light display.
“Everything you enjoyed about last year’s display is back, plus we’ve added new elements to make it bigger and brighter. Whether you’re driving by or strolling through, Holiday Lights is our way of spreading a little holiday cheer to the community. And the free family night events give families a safe, convenient spot to celebrate the season,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, CEO of BRG.
Admission to Holiday Lights is free, but a $5 donation is suggested and welcomed. Parking is available on-site.
1. NIGHTLY
- Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, sundown to sunrise
2. PUBLIC FAMILY NIGHTS
- Dec. 5 and 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Family Nights include pictures with Santa, live music by United We Jam, local food trucks, and five tons of real snow!
3. BUBBLY & BRIGHT
- Dec. 12, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
- During this event, the light display will be open only for those 21 and up for bottomless champagne cocktails, small plates, and live music. There’ll be no Santa or snowball fights, just a lively jazz band and a chance to win prizes. Tickets at $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To buy tickets, click here.
