Geismar man arrested on molestation charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities arrested a 39-year-old Geismar man on Nov. 21, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 13, detectives received a complaint about three juveniles who said they were molested by Jermaine Miles.
Detectives began an investigation, and Miles was later arrested. Miles is charged with five counts molestation of a juvenile.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and his bond was set at $1 million by Judge Jessie Leblanc.
