Geismar man arrested on molestation charges

Geismar man arrested on molestation charges
Jermaine Miles is charged with five counts molestation of a juvenile. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | November 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 12:33 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities arrested a 39-year-old Geismar man on Nov. 21, according to a Nov. 22 news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 13, detectives received a complaint about three juveniles who said they were molested by Jermaine Miles.

Detectives began an investigation, and Miles was later arrested. Miles is charged with five counts molestation of a juvenile.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and his bond was set at $1 million by Judge Jessie Leblanc.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.