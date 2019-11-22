FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal Risk for severe weather as rain associated with cold front move through overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The main focus in the First Alert forecast will be the timing and intensity of the rains that come with the overnight/early morning cold front.
Scattered showers will be the rule, especially for the northern and western portion of the WAFB area through the evening and into midnight. The most active and widespread rains are expected after midnight and extending into the early morning hours.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has included northern and northwestern portions of the WAFB viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms through 6 a.m. Saturday. Damaging winds linked to strong to severe thunderstorms are the primary threats, although there’s a very low-end potential for a tornado touchdown. Yet most of our high resolution forecast guidance suggests this will not be an especially active frontal passage. While we can expect thunderstorms (explaining the Marginal severe storm risk), many WAFB neighborhoods will get through the night and early morning with 0.5″ of rain or less.
The rains across metro Baton Rouge should be coming to an end near sunrise, with skies beginning to clear by the mid to late morning. It’s a mainly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That will be followed by a clear and cool evening for Saturday night in Death Valley as the LSU Tigers hoepfully continue their winning ways against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Game time temperatures will be in the 50s.
Sunshine rules the day Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s after an almost chilly morning start in the low 40s. Monday follows with fair to partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70°.
The WAFB area’s next rainmaker is still scheduled for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. Unfortunately, it’s still a little too early to assess the severe weather threat for that round of rains, but the Storm Team will keep you posted as the picture gets clearer.
While Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are not expected to be dry, the Storm Team has a little good news as we are lowering the rain potential for both days. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s (not exactly what you would expect for late November).
Scattered rains are anticipated for the weekend, with highs still in the 70s to close out November (Saturday) and begin December (Sunday).
In the Atlantic, Sebastien remains an active storm, but of no landfall threat as it tracks to the east-northeast over open water. While it no longer appears Sebastien will achieve hurricane strength, the latest National Hurricane Center forecast maintains Sebastian as a tropical storm deep into the weekend before finally dissipating late Sunday.
