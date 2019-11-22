FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal Risk for severe weather as rain associated with cold front move through overnight

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has included northern and northwestern portions of the WAFB viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms through 6 a.m. Saturday. Damaging winds linked to strong to severe thunderstorms are the primary threats, although there’s a very low-end potential for a tornado touchdown. Yet most of our high resolution forecast guidance suggests this will not be an especially active frontal passage. While we can expect thunderstorms (explaining the Marginal severe storm risk), many WAFB neighborhoods will get through the night and early morning with 0.5″ of rain or less.