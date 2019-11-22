FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings rain overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An approaching cold front will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms for the local area primarily during the overnight hours.
It appears as though the minimal severe weather threat with this storm system will stay to our west. But winds will be breezy as the front approaches and even after the front passes so be sure to secure any loose items you may have around the yard.
Today, expect warmer than normal temperatures as highs reach the upper 70s under mostly cloudy and breezy conditions.
Scattered thundershowers will be possible as we move from the afternoon into the evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely during the predawn hours of Saturday morning as the cold front passes.
The front is expected to pass around sunrise and rain should come to an end by mid-morning for the local area. That means the weather will be dry for the LSU game Saturday, but temperatures will be a bit chilly.
Highs Saturday will only reach the mid 60s with a steady fall in temperature during the evening. Temperatures will only stay cool briefly. A quick warming trend will occur for Thanksgiving week.
Another storm system is forecast to impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Lingering showers will be behind this system to end next week, but it shouldn’t cause any travel issues for Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Thursday will be warm with a morning start in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
