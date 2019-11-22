FALSE RIVER FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP: Bassmaster Derek Hudnall vs. WAFB’s Liz Koh

9News This Morning Road Trip: False River Fishing Championship
By Liz Koh, Greg Meriwether, Graham Ulkins, and Nick Gremillion | November 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 12:14 PM

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Bassmaster Elite Series Angler Derek Hudnall takes on WAFB 9News This Morning Reporter Liz Koh for a grand prize of $100,000 in the False River Fishing Championship in beautiful New Roads.

RELATED: Friday night fishing tournament offers anglers big fish, break from the heat

Hudnall has 35 Bassmaster tournament appearances and will be using tried and true plastic baits. Koh has zero tournament appearances and will be using what she describes as a kinder, gentler approach to fishing.

Who will win? Watch the video above to find out!

BUT be sure to follow Derek Hudnall on Facebook and Instagram and check out the False River fishing tips video he did for the Louisiana Weekend Outdoors.

RELATED: Pro Tips from Bassmaster Derek Hudnall: Louisiana Lakes

AND remember to watch Liz Koh every weekday on 9News This Morning and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.