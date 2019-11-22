FALSE RIVER FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP: Bassmaster Derek Hudnall vs. WAFB’s Liz Koh

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Bassmaster Elite Series Angler Derek Hudnall takes on WAFB 9News This Morning Reporter Liz Koh for a grand prize of $100,000 in the False River Fishing Championship in beautiful New Roads.
Hudnall has 35 Bassmaster tournament appearances and will be using tried and true plastic baits. Koh has zero tournament appearances and will be using what she describes as a kinder, gentler approach to fishing.
Who will win? Watch the video above to find out!
