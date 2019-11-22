Ascension Parish to deep clean public schools over Thanksgiving break to prevent spread of illness

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Public Schools has taken notice of how many people are sick, and they’re taking action.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, staff says they plan to deep clean schools in the parish, including disinfecting desks and doorknobs. Meanwhile, they ask parents to remember to have your kids wash their hands.
Here’s a tip you may not have thought about... make sure you wash all outerwear, like coats, that could carry germs too.
