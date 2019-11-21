WANTED: Man accused of scamming victim out of $5,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man wanted for theft.
Officials say Lachandon Burks, 32, AKA Lachandon Franklin, claimed to be a credit repair specialist operating his own credit repair company by the name of Chan’s Investment Company, or CIC. Burks reportedly requested several personal documents from the victim, as well as a $5,000 payment. Investigators say after several months, Burks had not completed any of the promised work and refused to refund any of the money.
Burks is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app.
