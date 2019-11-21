Sportsline Player of the Week: Episcopal RB Ryan Armwood (Playoffs - 1st Round)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Episcopal Knights are on to the quarterfinals after their 51-point shutout win over Northlake Christian behind a great effort by running back Ryan Armwood.
The junior rusher put in 200 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns.
“Ryan is a special guy and you want to get Ryan involved early and often and we did that," said head coach Travis Bourgeois. "We were able to execute not only in the run game but in the passing game.”
“I just wanted to get the win, get a home game, and then just take it day-by-day, play-by-play,” Armwood explained. “God is good and I thank him every day for that, for my talent.”
Last year, the only on-field contribution that Armwood could make to his team was at practice as a member of the scout team. The former Zachary Bronco had to sit out all of last season due to a transfer rule by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).
“It played a huge part because when I was preparing for the season, I just thought about that year that I sat out and seeing that others are doing well on the field and it just allowed me to push harder,” Armwood added.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior running back Ryan Armwood.
