Son of Tabby Thomas reviving father’s iconoic Blues Box at Red Stick Social

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tabby’s Blues Box, the famous juke joint founded by late Baton Rouge blues legend Tabby Thomas, is being revived by Thomas’ son at Red Stick Social in the Mid City neighborhood.
The original Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall opened in 1979 on North Boulevard and was destroyed in 1999 due to the North Boulevard railroad overpass project.
Thomas opened a second version of the Blues Box on Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge in 2000. That location closed in 2004 after Thomas suffered a stroke while waiting to go on stage. He passed away ten years later in 2014.
Thomas’ son Chris Thomas King now has an ownership stake in Red Stick Social, an entertainment venue located at the Electric Depot development.
King is a world-famous Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist and actor that has an ownership stake in Red Stick Social.
The stage area inside of Red Stick Social will be renamed and rebranded as Tabby’s Blues Box.
Signage and memorabilia from the musical careers of Tabby and Chris Thomas King will be prominently showcased and on display.
“In 1979, dad opened his club to reclaim Louisiana’s blues heritage,” said Chris Thomas King, who also has an ownership stake in Red Stick Social.
“Tabby’s Blues Box became an iconic music hall. It reinvigorated our culture and brought our community together. The ringing of blues guitars and the sound of happy shuffling feet made an indelible impression on anyone that experienced Tabby’s spirited Hoodoo Parties.”
King plans to bring back his father’s famous Thursday night “Hoodoo Party,” which showcased and developed talented local blues musicians.
“Although our focus is Louisiana blues, we plan to book the best national jazz, roots and blues bands currently touring,” said King.
“Red Stick Social is the perfect venue to carry on my father’s legacy and Tabby’s Blues Box, the establishment he worked so hard for so many years to create,” said Chris Thomas King.
“We were careful to partner with the right venue that allowed us to best maintain Tabby’s legacy and the authentic vibe of Tabby’s Blues Box. We will make Tabby’s Blues Box at Red Stick Social the place for great authentic blues music in Baton Rouge and a landmark on the blues music scene.”
The first “Hoodoo Party” night will be in January 2020 and will feature an all-star cast of local legends and regional blues musicians for a sensational jam session.
Ticket information for Tabby’s Blues Box will be available at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.