Roleax, dog that died during carjacking, to be remembered during memorial service Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial service is planned for a dog that was left in a hot truck to die during a carjacking.
On July 7, David Mohr’s truck was stolen when he stopped for lunch and left it idling. Leslie Aguillard is the accused thief. She later abandoned the truck, leaving Mohr’s dog, Roleaux, inside. The dog died from heat exhaustion. Aguillard was arrested and charged. Mohr was also injured in the incident as he was dragged by the truck while trying to get Roleaux out.
After Roleaux’s death, Mohr set up a foundation to benefit others animals in his honor.
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) says the memorial service for Roleaux will take place Friday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Pelican Donut Shop, located at 7116 Antioch Rd. HSL Director Jeff Dorson plans to attend the memorial to present Mohr with a memorial wreath to honor Roleaux.
“We are simply amazed at what Davis has been able to accomplish in such a short time through the Roleaux Foundation. We are inspired that David used his grief to find a way to improve the lives of thousands of animals. Instead of giving up hope, David created more opportunities for countless of other animals in need, which is extremely selfless and admirable. David is a walking example of what one person can do in spite of tremendous challenges and setbacks. We also thought that it would be appropriate to come together and mourn David’s loss as a community and see all the good that has come out of this tragedy,” Dorson said.
The Roleaux Foundation plans to distribute pet food on Friday, as well as a cash donation, to the Animal Protection and Welfare Society (APAW), a Baton Rouge-based animal welfare group, and Paws on the Bayou, which is based out of Livingston Parish.
