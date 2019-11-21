Prairieville man arrested after authorities seize 29 pounds of marijuana

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man is facing multiple drug charges after a joint investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyrode Brown, 27, on Nov. 20 after deputies started investigating a tip that package containing 21 pounds of marijuana was being sent to a storage facility in Prairieville.
Brown arrived at the storage facility and attempted to collect the package. After arresting Brown, deputies searched his vehicle and the storage unit and found another eight pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, a digital scale, and several vape pen cartridges for manufacturing of THC vape pens.
Brown was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts of illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set yet.
