One dead, one injured in Natchitoches trailer fire

NATCHITOCHES, Miss. (WAFB) - One person was killed and another was injured in a trailer fire in Natchitoches, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports.
According to LAOSFM, firefighters responded to the call in the 100 block of Dogwood Court after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Officials say an elderly man and his son were in the trailer at the time of the fire.
Authorities did not specify who, but one of the occupants was killed in the fire. The second person was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
