Napoleonville man sentenced to 21 years in jail for raping woman in cane field

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Napoleonville man has pleaded guilty after raping a woman in a cane field back in 2016.
Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say on Nov. 18, 2019, Daniel Naquin Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to third degree rape. His plea was the result of an agreement with prosecutors.
23rd JDC officials say on July 24, 2016, deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent out to a home in Bayou L’Ourse about a rape. While on the way, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and questioned the driver, Naquin, who also matched the description of the suspect. Naquin was detained for further investigation.
Detectives later learned the female victim was walking along a road when Naquin pulled over and offered her a ride. Officials say Naquin then drove the woman into a cane field and forced her to have sex with him. The victim, who did not know Naquin, was able to identify him in photographic lineup. Naquin was then charged and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
After entering his guilty plea, Naquin was sentenced by Judge Thomas Kliebert to 21 years in jail with credit for time served. The sentence will be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. After being released from jail, Naquin must register as a sex offender.
