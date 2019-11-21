Motorcyclist critically injured in Prairieville

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a wreck in Prairieville Wednesday night. (Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays | November 20, 2019 at 7:45 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:45 PM

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist was critically injured Wednesday night after a crash in Ascension Parish.

The wreck happened Wednesday, Nov. 20 on Highway 44 south of Highway 933 in Prairieville, according to State Police Troop A spokesman, Trooper Taylor Scrantz.

The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle, Scrantz said. The motorcyclist was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

