Louisiana Marathon and Louisiana Farm Bureau partner for corporate wellness challange

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Marathon is partnering with Louisiana Farm Bureau to kick off the Louisiana Farm Bureau Corporate Wellness Challenge.
The two organizations are encouraging Louisiana companies and their employees to run in any of the weekend distances, either 5K, Quarter, Half, Full.
There will be three divisions: companies with 1-99 employees, 100-999 and 1000 and up.
The top three companies in each division will be recognized and receive awards for any distance run race weekend.
Companies interested in participating should contact the Louisiana Farm Bureau for a company discount code and to save money.
Also, when runners register they can include their employer information.
Participants can email craig@thelouisianamarathon.com or info@thelouisianamarathon.com and we can answer any questions they have.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.