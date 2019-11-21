Lady Tigers stop the Lions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team took down the Southeastern Lions Wednesday, November 20 inside the PMAC, with a final score of 62-52.
The Lady Tigers are now 4-1 on the season.
Senior Ayana Mitchell led the team with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist. Junior post players Faustine Aifuwa and Awa Trasiadded 10 and 11 points, respectively. In addition to their offensive success, LSU won the battle of the boards, 40-28.
“She’s (Ayana Mitchell) that player we want to give us a spark. She’s a player that has the potential to do so. In that rotation with (Ayana) Mitchell and (Faustine) Aifuwa, she allows us to still stay with size and a strength inside, and she also gives us the three ball. So, she’s someone that we’re definitely going to look forward to continuing to help us,” said head coach Nikki Fargas.
Junior guard Karli Seay got things started for the Tigers, as they began with an 8-0 run to start the match.
Aifuwa led the team in the first quarter with seven points, shooting 3-3 from the field. This put LSU to a 20-14 lead going into the second quarter. Late in the second quarter, Awa Trasi launched back-to-back three pointers to give LSU a 27-20 lead. LSU pushed its lead to 35-20 at the half.
During the third quarter Ayana Mitchell came out hot with seven points before the media timeout. She was 3-3 from the field and perfect from the free throw line.
Going into the fourth quarter, LSU led the Lions 50-29. As Southeastern closed the gap, LaToya Ashman came off the bench to score five key points to hold the Lions at bay for a final 62-52 in the Lady Tigers favor.
LSU will return to the PMAC on Sunday, November 24 to take on Rutgers at 7:00 P.M. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
