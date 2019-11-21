Lady Jags fall at Nebraska

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team played its second consecutive road game Wednesday, November 20 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena at the University of Nebraska.
The Lady Jags were defeated 73-39.
Southern (2-3) started the game with a two pointer from Jaden Towner as the Jaguars traded baskets with the Cornhuskers (5-0) for most of the first half. The Lady Jaguars were able to cut into the lead, down 35-19 heading into the locker room.
The Huskers came out strong in the third quarter and shooting troubles started for Southern. The Lady Jags shot only 27 percent from field goal range going 14-of-53 and 20 percent from the three point range going 4-of-20 during the game.
Southern was led by sophomore Amani McWain with 15 points and five rebounds. Senior Brittany Rose had eight points, eight assist and four rebounds. Sophomore Taneara Moore led the Jaguars on the boards with six rebounds.
The Lady Jags will now travel to Austin, Texas to face the University of Texas Sunday, November 14 at 1:00 P.M.
