Help feed a family for the holidays
The Coca Cola Red Bag Drive is back! (Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)
By Liz Koh | November 21, 2019 at 5:19 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 5:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has partnered with Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Associated Grocers, WAFB Channel 9 and iHeart Radio to collect food and monetary donations from now until the end of the year!

Red, pre-packed, Coca-Cola bags filled with non-perishable holiday food items can be purchased for only $10.00 at participating Associated Grocers Food Stores.

Once the bag is purchased, you can drop it in the Food Bank boxes inside the stores.

The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers and distributed throughout our 11-parish service area in an effort to feed the hungry for the holidays.

Last year, Baton Rouge answered the call for help and 9,667 bags were sold to help families in need.

Stop by one of the AG Food Stores while the Coca-Cola Santa Truck is there for your chance to take a photo with the truck and Santa Claus himself!

Sunday, Dec. 1 - 4pm-5pm: Carters Supermarket. 9285 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs

Monday, Dec. 2 – 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Daigle’s Supermarket. 32845 Bowie Street, White Castle

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – 4pm – 5pm: Bet-R Store. 2812 Kalurah Street, Baton Rouge

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – 7:30pm – 8:30pm: Alexander’s Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive, Baton Rouge

Thursday, Dec. 5 – 7pm-8pm: Audubon Market, 5452 Live Oak Centre Drive, Saint Francisville

Monday, Dec. 9 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, Broadmoor, Baton Rouge

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Calandro’s Supermarket, 4142 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Calandro’s Supermarket, 12732 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

Thursday, Dec. 12 – 4pm-5pm: Lamendola’s Supermarket, 116 West Ascension Street. Gonzales

Thursday, Dec. 12 – 7p-8p: Delaune’s Supermarket, 12516 Highway 431, St. Amant

Friday, Dec. 13 6:30pm – 7:30pm: Harvest Supermarket, 12513 Highway 73, Geismar

Wednesday, Dec 18 6pm-7pm: Hubben’s Supermarket, 560 North Alexander Avenue, Port Allen

Wednesday, Dec 18 7:30pm-8:30pm: Benedetto’s Market, 6651 Highway One South, Addis

Saturday, Dec. 21 5pm-6pm: Carter’s Supermarket, 29760 Walker South Road, Walker

Sunday, Dec. 22 3:30pm – 4:30pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, 5383 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge

Monday, Dec. 23 7pm – 8pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, 7201 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge

If you would like to make a monetary donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, CLICK HERE.

