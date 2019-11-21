Help feed a family for the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has partnered with Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Associated Grocers, WAFB Channel 9 and iHeart Radio to collect food and monetary donations from now until the end of the year!
Red, pre-packed, Coca-Cola bags filled with non-perishable holiday food items can be purchased for only $10.00 at participating Associated Grocers Food Stores.
Once the bag is purchased, you can drop it in the Food Bank boxes inside the stores.
The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers and distributed throughout our 11-parish service area in an effort to feed the hungry for the holidays.
Last year, Baton Rouge answered the call for help and 9,667 bags were sold to help families in need.
Stop by one of the AG Food Stores while the Coca-Cola Santa Truck is there for your chance to take a photo with the truck and Santa Claus himself!
Sunday, Dec. 1 - 4pm-5pm: Carters Supermarket. 9285 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs
Monday, Dec. 2 – 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Daigle’s Supermarket. 32845 Bowie Street, White Castle
Tuesday, Dec. 3 – 4pm – 5pm: Bet-R Store. 2812 Kalurah Street, Baton Rouge
Wednesday, Dec. 4 – 7:30pm – 8:30pm: Alexander’s Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive, Baton Rouge
Thursday, Dec. 5 – 7pm-8pm: Audubon Market, 5452 Live Oak Centre Drive, Saint Francisville
Monday, Dec. 9 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, Broadmoor, Baton Rouge
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Calandro’s Supermarket, 4142 Government Street, Baton Rouge
Wednesday, Dec. 11 – 5:30pm – 6:30pm: Calandro’s Supermarket, 12732 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
Thursday, Dec. 12 – 4pm-5pm: Lamendola’s Supermarket, 116 West Ascension Street. Gonzales
Thursday, Dec. 12 – 7p-8p: Delaune’s Supermarket, 12516 Highway 431, St. Amant
Friday, Dec. 13 6:30pm – 7:30pm: Harvest Supermarket, 12513 Highway 73, Geismar
Wednesday, Dec 18 6pm-7pm: Hubben’s Supermarket, 560 North Alexander Avenue, Port Allen
Wednesday, Dec 18 7:30pm-8:30pm: Benedetto’s Market, 6651 Highway One South, Addis
Saturday, Dec. 21 5pm-6pm: Carter’s Supermarket, 29760 Walker South Road, Walker
Sunday, Dec. 22 3:30pm – 4:30pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, 5383 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge
Monday, Dec. 23 7pm – 8pm: Hi-Nabor Supermarket, 7201 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge
If you would like to make a monetary donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank,
