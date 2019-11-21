Grover Cannon trial jurors begin deliberations

Closing arguments have ended; accused cop killer earlier told jurors “I didn’t do anything, so why would I plead self-defense?”

Grover Cannon murder trial jurors soon to begin deliberations
By KSLA Digital Team | November 20, 2019 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Jurors have begun deliberations in the capital murder trial of Grover Cannon, the 31-year-old accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.

The panelists have had the case for about an hour.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys earlier spent more than two hours making their closing arguments.

And before then, Cannon took the stand to testify in his own defense. “I didn’t do anything, so why would I plead self-defense?” he told jurors at one point in his testimony.

KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is keeping track of the proceedings in Caddo District Court:

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12.

Related stories

Accused cop killer’s murder trial resumes

Testimony begins in trial of accused cop killer

Trial starts Thursday for accused cop killer

Grover Cannon trial set to start Nov. 14

Grover Cannon jury selection set to begin Thursday

Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing SPD Officer Thomas LaValley

Grover Cannon jury selection set to restart on Oct. 17

Court decides Grover Cannon murder trial jury selection will remain in Baton Rouge

Man accused of killing Shreveport police officer now charged with obscenity

Trial date tentatively set for man accused of killing SPD officer

Jury selection remains uncertain in accused cop killer’s trial

Accused cop killer’s trial now expected to start in the fall

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon indicted by Caddo grand jury

Request to restart jury selection in Cannon trial denied

Outside jury to be used for Grover Cannon trial

Suspect in slaying of SPD officer captured in Queensborough

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.