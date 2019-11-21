Grover Cannon trial jurors begin deliberations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Jurors have begun deliberations in the capital murder trial of Grover Cannon, the 31-year-old accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.
The panelists have had the case for about an hour.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys earlier spent more than two hours making their closing arguments.
And before then, Cannon took the stand to testify in his own defense. “I didn’t do anything, so why would I plead self-defense?” he told jurors at one point in his testimony.
