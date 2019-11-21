Grover Cannon found guilty of killing SPD Officer Thomas LaValley

The jurors who convicted the 31-year-old Shreveport man now will hear testimony in the penalty or sentencing phase of his trial

Grover Cannon thumb (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Danielle Scruggs, Stacey Cameron, and Curtis Heyen | November 20, 2019 at 9:36 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:55 PM
“As a Christian, I forgive him but I still hate him,” Chris Redford, a close friend of Thomas LaValley, said of Grover Cannon, the man jurors convicted of killing the Shreveport police officer.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Grover De’Aundre Cannon has been found guilty of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015.

Jurors convicted the 31-year-old Shreveport man of first-degree murder.

“We feel relieved. It’s been a long process,” Chris Redford, a close friend of LaValley, said after leaving the courtroom.

Grover De’Aundre Cannon is driven away from the Caddo Parish Courthouse minutes after being convicted Nov. 20.
Grover De’Aundre Cannon is driven away from the Caddo Parish Courthouse minutes after being convicted Nov. 20. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It’s been a long process and those who knew and loved LaValley are one step closer to justice, he added.

Because this is a capital murder case, the guilty verdict required a unanimous 12-0 vote by the jury.

Now that Cannon has been found guilty, the jurors who convicted Cannon also will hear testimony in the penalty or sentencing phase of his trial.

That could take anywhere from a half day up to three days.

During that time, Cannon’s attorneys are expected to call more witnesses and present more evidence in an effort to get him life in prison instead of death by lethal injection.

And prosecutors will present reasons they think the death penalty is warranted.

Members of LaValley’s family could be called upon to testify during the sentencing phase of the trial.

Just like the verdict, a unanimous 12-0 vote of the jury is required for the death penalty.

If even one juror refuses to vote for the death penalty, Cannon automatically will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron has been keeping track of the proceedings in Caddo District Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12.

