FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns Friday night, Saturday morning; colder temps on the way

Isolated showers will begin to pop up across portions of the WAFB area Friday afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. That front is expected to get into the Baton Rouge area sometime near midnight or very early Saturday morning, bringing widespread rains, accompanied by a few t-storms. We could still be dealing with scattered rains through Saturday’s daybreak, but the Storm Team thinks the rains will be ending by or before mid-morning, with skies clearing through midday and the afternoon.