FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns Friday night, Saturday morning; colder temps on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday started off nicely under fair skies, but clouds moved in during the afternoon and clouds are here to stay through Saturday morning.
Even with the clouds, the WAFB region will remain mainly dry through the night and into Friday morning. Friday sunrise temperatures for Baton Rouge will be in the low 60s and we can’t rule out a few pockets of fog, but we don’t anticipate dense fog in the region.
Isolated showers will begin to pop up across portions of the WAFB area Friday afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front. That front is expected to get into the Baton Rouge area sometime near midnight or very early Saturday morning, bringing widespread rains, accompanied by a few t-storms. We could still be dealing with scattered rains through Saturday’s daybreak, but the Storm Team thinks the rains will be ending by or before mid-morning, with skies clearing through midday and the afternoon.
Severe storms are not a serious concern with the front’s overnight passage, although the Storm Team cannot completely rule out a stronger t-storm or two. Flooding is not expected to be an issue either, as most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.5” or less for the event.
Daybreak temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 50s to near 60°, while afternoon sunshine should take temperatures into the low to mid 60s. It will be mainly clear and cool, with temperatures in the 50s for Saturday night in Death Valley as the LSU Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks (6 p.m. kickoff).
After that, get ready for a mostly sunny Sunday, with low 60s for the highs and more sunshine Monday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70°.
The next rainmaker arrives in the Lower Mississippi Valley late Tuesday into early Wednesday, delivering another round of showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, the outlook for Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and the following weekend calls for “unsettled" weather to continue, with scattered rains each day.
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates Sebastien will not only survive longer than previously expected, but now suggests Sebastien could briefly achieve hurricane strength Friday. Fortunately, Sebastien is tracking to the northeast and will remain over open water with no threat to land. The NHC’s latest advisory calls for Sebastien to become post-tropical over the weekend.
