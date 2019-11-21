Experts warn parents in Ascension Parish about the dangers of teens vaping

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Leaders on the Ascension Parish School Board are partnering with doctors at Our Lady of the Lake and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office to warn both parents and teens across the parish about the dangerous health effects of vaping.
The ‘Parents Awareness Night’ will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at St. Amant High School in St. Amant.
How do you talk to teens about vaping? Health experts say it should be that same serious conversation some parents have about smoking “Everybody is doing it. But you know it still can cause death,” explains Nicole Barnes, a registered nurse with Our Lady of the Lake.
Leaders in healthcare say it’s a matter of life and death. kids need to know the ingredients they’ve never heard of are dangerous.
“'Oh I got the organic kind it’s not going to hurt me.’ That is so not the case,” Barnes says.
“So you’re putting deposits of heavy metal and formaldehyde into your body, into your bloodstream, depositing in the brain which can cause mutations,” Barnes said.
The teenage appeal could be the look they make vaping pens so tiny enough they can fit in your hand. making sneaking around easy.
“They’re holding it in their hand such as a flash drive. Teachers will turn their backs and they will puff away, blow the smoke into the backpack,” Barnes said.
Doctors, parents, and educators now share a joint responsibility to break the mold. “It’s so different than the things that most of us as parents have experienced or seen,” explains Mia Edwards, the Director of Secondary Schools for Ascension Parish.
Edwards says some students are scared to try e-cigs or vaping because it could hurt them. So the biggest issue for kids is opening up to their parents.
“The kids are telling us that parents are issuing consequences and saying don’t do this you better not do this. when really what they would prefer for the discussion….to be able to talk to parents about this,” Edwards said.
Educators and healthcare workers say making sure kids know how to say “no” should be included in the conversation because an educated kid can give a response that will shut down influencers.
