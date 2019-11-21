Edwards-Helaire named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

To determine the 2019 finalists, members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes after this week’s games. Three finalists for the award will be named Monday, November 25. The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast a second vote to select the 2019 award recipient. The 2019 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 12 on ESPN.