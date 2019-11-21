BTR director says you can still fly if your driver’s license expired during OMV closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state’s OMV offices will remain closed at least until Monday, Nov. 25 following the cyber attack on Nov. 18.
For some residents, the extended closure is creating some big headaches.
When you fly out of the Baton Rouge Airport, or any airport for that matter, you’re required to show your driver’s license to prove who you are.
So, if you’re flying out for the holidays this weekend and you’ve lost your license, or if it has expired this week, don’t worry you’ll still be able to fly.
Jim Caldwell with BTR says you’ll want to make sure to bring something else to identify you though.
“If they have a government-issued id, like a passport, a military id, then they can go to tsa.gov and check what works, they’re fine. But if they don’t, they should bring any documents they have showing proof of residence and identity, like a social security card, a birth certificate, maybe a recent power bill or statement. If they have an id, maybe from one of the Costco or Sam’s Club, that has a photo id on it, bring that as well,” Caldwell said.
This is causing other headaches outside of flying as well.
The governor said today during his news conference that if your license expires this week and you get pulled over not to worry because you won’t have to pay the fine for driving on an expired license.
