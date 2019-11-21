Baton Rouge middle schoolers read to shelter animals

Glasglow Middle School stops by CAA to read to the shelter pets. (Source: CAA Facebook)
By Amanda Lindsley | November 20, 2019 at 6:15 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 6:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local animal shelter had middle schoolers drop by and read to the animals.

A local Baton Rouge middle school stopped by and read to shelter animals. (Source: CAA Facebook)

According to a Facebook post from Companion Animal Alliance, Glasgow Middle School visited the shelter to read to the animals. When volunteers stop by and read it helps reduce stress and improves social skills for the animals. In return, it helps the children sharpen their reading skills.

Companion Animal Alliance is looking for more volunteers to read to the animals for about 30 minutes a day. If you’re interested please reach out to programs@caabr.org.

