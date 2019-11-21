Baton Rouge middle schoolers read to shelter animals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local animal shelter had middle schoolers drop by and read to the animals.
According to a Facebook post from Companion Animal Alliance, Glasgow Middle School visited the shelter to read to the animals. When volunteers stop by and read it helps reduce stress and improves social skills for the animals. In return, it helps the children sharpen their reading skills.
Companion Animal Alliance is looking for more volunteers to read to the animals for about 30 minutes a day. If you’re interested please reach out to programs@caabr.org.
