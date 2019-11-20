U.S. Army to visit Baton Rouge-area high schools with adventure simulator to showcase career opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army will be touring Baton Rouge-area high schools Nov 20 through Nov. 22 with an ‘interactive adventure semi-trailer’ to educate them about the 150 different career paths in the army.
Inside, the semi-trailer students can explore several exhibits and simulation systems that actual army career opportunities.
Students can maneuver an explosive ordnance disposal robotic arm with a camera only guidance to grab an Army promotional item in less than 90 seconds.
The semi-trailer also offers various Army adventures such as flying a helicopter in the Apache mock-up flight simulator and soaring through the skies on an Oculus Rift with the Golden Knights, the Army Parachute Team.
Students can experience the sights and sounds of Army service in an Immersa Dome. There is a timed marksmanship event that showcases Army laser technology.
The army adventure simulator will travel to East Ascension High School in Gonzales on Nov. 20, McKinley High School in Baton Rouge on Nov. 21, and Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge on Nov. 22.
