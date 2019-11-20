Two people treated for injuries after SUV hits pharmacy on Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were treated for injuries after an SUV hit a pharmacy on Gardere Lane on Nov. 20.
A spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to Xpress Pharmacy at 1707 Gardere Lane.
Firefighters helped the occupants of the vehicle safely exit. Two patients were treated. One of the patients was taken to a local hospital.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The wreck is now being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
