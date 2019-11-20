Three arrested following home invasion, shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested three men for their suspected roles in a home invasion and shooting.
According to a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Sherryl Drive at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in reference to a shooting.
The homeowner told detectives a man knocked on his door and forced his way into the home with a gun. Gunshots were heard by neighbors. The homeowner’s step-sons engaged in a physical altercation with the armed suspect at the door.
The alleged intruder, identified as Darvion Lathers, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Neighbors reported seeing men running from a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home following the shooting.
K-9 deputies located two of the fleeing suspects, identified as Rayshawn Rogers and Jarred Hopkins.
Rogers and Hopkins are facing six counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and principal to attempted armed robbery.
Lathers will be charged once released from the hospital.
All three men will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
