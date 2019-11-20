Soap operas rescheduled due to impeachment hearings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CBS soap operas The Young and The Restless (Y&R) and The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) will be rescheduled due to House impeachment hearings on Nov. 20.
The episodes of Y&R and B&B that were originally scheduled to air on Nov. 20 will now air at the normal times on Nov. 21 on WAFB-TV.
The Young and The Restless airs weekdays at 11 a.m. and The Bold and The Beautiful airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m.
