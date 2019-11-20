School board in Livingston Parish looking at more lenient cell phone policies for students

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For parents, the debate over whether your children can bring cell phones to school has been discussed for quite some time.
The Livingston Parish School Board is looking to change its policies altogether, making them more lenient for students.
“So this is an attempt in order for us to better satisfy the current needs of children that have definitely changed over the last few years,” said Joe Murphy, superintendent of Livingston Parish Public Schools.
With technology changing every day, the Livingston Parish School Board is looking to adapt.
“Our policy right now says that students cannot have cell phones on campus. We do feel like that policy is antiquated due to changes and the safety concerns, where parents say our child needs their phone after school,” said Murphy.
At Tuesday night’s committee meeting, the school board said in order to make the district not only better, but safer, it’s proposing placing cell phone policies in the hands of each individual school, meaning the principal will get the final say so.
“Let’s take for example 6 through 12 [grades]. We’re telling our students that you can have them, but the use of those individual devices is in the hands of the principals,” said Murphy.
However, for pre-k through 5th grade students, cell phones will not be allowed on campus during school hours at all.
“What about the use on school buses? Things that have happened on school buses, kids using cell phones to tape conversations and so forth,” questioned board member, Kelle Dickerson, of District 2.
“Sometimes, our students listen to headphones or other devices on buses now, so really, a cell phone isn’t different than that, so we will have to make some adjustments on that,” said Murphy.
But if you think of the unimaginable, a school shooting, isn’t it better to be safe than sorry, to allow students to carry phones just in case of an emergency?
“That’s a real difficult answer to give. Whether or not, you know, what’s an emergency, define an emergency. Is there a significant event going on on campus where there may be a specific need to contact someone else?” asked Murphy, responding to WAFB’s question.
Fourteen schools have already agreed to try out this new policy during the spring semester. The school board still has to approve this item a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21. If approved, it would go into effect at the beginning of fall of 2020.
To read the proposed cell phone policy, click here.
