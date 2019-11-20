2 women struck in hit and run on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two pedestrians were struck Tuesday night in a hit and run incident on Plank Road.
Emergency officials say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 on Plank Road near Winnebago Street. Two women were hit and taken to a local hospital, officials say. They both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirms.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
