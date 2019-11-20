Nerf gun, Nickelodeon slime among most dangerous toys for 2019 holidays

(WAFB) - Before you start checking off those holiday shopping lists, the World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released a list of their own; the 47th annual report of the most unsafe toys for 2019.
The report cautions parents about the dangers of products like the Power Rangers “Cheetah Claw," and a Nerf gun deemed unsafe for children.
The list encompasses toys sold both at traditional brick-and-mortar stores and online outlets like Amazon.
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death,” a press release noted. “W.A.T.C.H. addressed the types of toy hazards available online, as well as in retail stores, so parents and caregivers know what traps to avoid when buying toys -- especially in the upcoming 2019 holiday shopping season.”
The Nerf Ultra One dart gun was cited for its ability to fire projectiles that can cause eye injuries, while Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog was named for including removable “quills” that posed a potential choking hazard. Another product, Nickelodeon slime, features “flavors” that could entice children to ingest them despite potentially harmful chemicals.
“Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to be manufactured by the toy industry in newly designed packaging,” the group said in a press release.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that there were an estimated 251,700 toy-related injuries in the United States during 2017, with a reported 37 children dying from toy-related incidents from 2015 to 2017.
The products on this year’s list ranged in price from $9.99 to $49.99. Many of the products deemed unsafe fail to include adequate warning labels, the group said.
While the list notes that the Pogo Trick Board has the potential to cause head and impact injuries, it says the Cheetah Claw, as well as the Nerf Ultra One, can cause eye and facial injuries. Other concerns include choking hazards, such as the Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog, a die-cast school bus and a Yeti plush toy.
“So far, this year alone, there have been seven toys recalled due to choking hazards, representing nearly 593,350 units of toys in the U.S. and Canada,” the release noted. “Considering choking is one of the most significant contributors to toy-related injuries and deaths, this is unacceptable.”
The remaining toys on the list are “Bunchems Bunch’n Build,” “Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime,” “Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun,” and the “Viga Pull Along Caterpillar.”
The Toy Association, a toy industry trade group, dismissed the list as inaccurate given federally mandate safety standards that govern which products can be sold to the public.
“By law, all toys sold in the United States must meet 100+ rigorous safety tests and standards,” the toy association said in a statement. “On the other hand, WATCH does not test the toys in its report to check their safety; their allegations appear to be based on their misrepresentation or misunderstanding of the mandatory toy standards.”
To learn more, visit ToySafety.org.
