Multiple brush fires in Baton Rouge area cause large amounts of smoke

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple reported brush fires, including a controlled burn, are causing large amounts of smoke in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Denham Springs officials say there is a permitted, controlled burn on Highway 42 near the Weyerhaeuser facility. The Central Fire Department, Alsen Fire Department, as well as the Baker and Zachary fire departments are also working a brush fire at the Southern University Lab Farms, located at 14600 Scenic Hwy.
Atmospheric conditions and wind are causing smoke from these fires to spread throughout the Baton Rouge area. No dangerous impacts to the public have been reported.
