LSU maintains No. 1 spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - For the second week in a row, LSU sits atop the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC) are coming off a 58-37 win at Ole Miss.
Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia remain as the next three teams. Alabama and Oregon round out the top six.
LSU is No. 1 in the SEC in total offense. The Tigers are averaging 556 yards per game and 47.8 points. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the passing yards leader in the SEC. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is No. 1 in receiving yards, while fellow pass-catcher Justin Jefferson is not far behind at No. 3. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the fifth-best running back in the conference.
