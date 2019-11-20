LSU maintains No. 1 spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU maintains No. 1 spot in latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | November 19, 2019 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:46 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - For the second week in a row, LSU sits atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC) are coming off a 58-37 win at Ole Miss.

Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia remain as the next three teams. Alabama and Oregon round out the top six.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CFP TOP 25

LSU is No. 1 in the SEC in total offense. The Tigers are averaging 556 yards per game and 47.8 points. Quarterback Joe Burrow is the passing yards leader in the SEC. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is No. 1 in receiving yards, while fellow pass-catcher Justin Jefferson is not far behind at No. 3. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the fifth-best running back in the conference.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.