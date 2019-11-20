JPSO: Teen in custody after admitting to stabbing father to death with spear

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A teen is in custody after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says he admitted to stabbing his father to death with a spear.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says they received a call from the 14-year-old suspect around 9:15 a.m. stating that he had just stabbed his father. When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside of the home located in the 2100 block of Browning Lane suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen was arrested and police recovered a spear that they believe was used. JPSO also recovered multiple weapons found in a nearby garbage can.
Lopinto says they have not received any previous calls from the residence.
Neighbors tell FOX 8 the family only recently moved into the home.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
